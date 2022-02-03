Franklin Business Surprises Spring Hill Resident by Paying Mortgage for a Year

Greg McGee and Ryan Moore, principals of Retirement Solutions Group, Inc., surprised Spring Hill resident, Brittany Anderson by sharing with her they will pay her mortgage for the next 12 months at a ceremony on Wednesday, February 2 at their Franklin office. In addition, Anderson received a $1,000 gift card from Kroger and a $250 gift card from Walmart.

Brittany is a stranger to McGee and Moore. When they heard her story from a national charitable organization, Gradient Gives Back Foundation, LLC, they knew they had to step in to help.

Brittany tragically lost her husband, of 10 years, during a boating outing in May 2021. The couple has two small children -Bennett (5 yrs. old) and Sawyer (2 yrs. old), making Brittany a widow and single mother in one afternoon.

Brittany has been a kindergarten teacher in Franklin, TN for the last 11 years, and would like to stay in the house that she and her husband made a home. She would like to keep her children in the area that is familiar to them. Fortunately for Brittany, she has her in-laws as well as her sister for support through all of this. Right now, Brittany’s biggest worry is getting the therapy needed for her family. Trauma therapy does not come cheap, Greg McGee and Ryan Moore have stepped in to help.

“We help people every day with their finances,” said McGee “we wanted to do more. Something to specifically impact our community, and specifically impact a family.”

When asked ‘why do this?’, Ryan Moore stated, “We wanted to help a family and provide significant financial assistance in their situation, and when we heard Brittany’s story, we knew right away that she was the one.”

“Retirement Solutions Group is honored to be able to play a small part in taking care of Brittany Anderson, so she can spend her energy taking care of her family.”

Retirement Solutions Group is presenting the gift in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, LLC, a nonprofit organization that devotes its resources to assisting Americans in need. Anderson makes the third recipient for the gift.

If you know of someone in need, RSG takes nominations on its website year-round, the award is typically given at the end of the year. Find more information here.

About Retirement Solutions Group, Inc.

Retirement Solutions Group, Inc. serves the Middle Tennessee, area. Their mission is to empower their clients to navigate today’s complex financial world by providing customized financial plans to fit individual and family needs.

http://rsgtn.com/| 615-467-6300 | [email protected]

About Gradient Gives Back Foundation, LLC

Gradient Gives Back Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Gradient Gives Back Community Outreach Program and devotes its resources to assisting Americans. The foundation strives to help poor, distressed or underprivileged American families who are at risk of losing their homes. It also seeks to unite communities by inspiring Americans for the purpose of charitable giving. www.gradientgivesback.com