Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin Traveling 70 in a 30 MPH Zone

At 12:40 this morning, a Franklin Police Officer spotted a car careening into Franklin’s downtown neighborhood on 3rd Avenue. Radar indicated that the driver, 23-year-old Willis Oothout, was traveling 70 in the 30 MPH zone.

After stopping Oothout, officers determined that he was impaired, and arrested him.

Charged with DUI and Reckless Driving, Oothout remains jailed on a $5,000 bond. He is due in court on October 12.

