Rare Photos of Music Icons on Display Now at Virgin Hotels in Nashville

from launchengine.io

The photography exhibit “EYE CONTACT”, featuring previously unseen images of music artists, runs through July 27 at the Virgin Hotels Commons Club (1 Music Square West, Nashville, TN 37203).

Put together by the Give A Note Foundation as part of a Summer Happy Hour series, the event is free and open to the public, with a portion of all proceeds from “EYE CONTACT” sales—and from the Sedona Sunrise signature cocktail—going to benefit Give A Note’s public schools music education in grades K-12. VaultWorks and Duggal Visual Solutions will be presenting the event, which will feature live swing music and a DJ.

“EYE CONTACT” features some 20 never-before-seen and rare photographs of music icons ranging from Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z to Amy Winehouse and A$AP Rocky captured by three noted British photographers. Many of the photographs – outtakes and never-before-seen shots – date back to the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, often capturing the artists in their formative years before their fame and cultural impact were fully realized. One arresting example is Amy Winehouse at her first photo session (2003) predating her debut album and without her signature eyeliner.

Managing Director of Valutworks Dipesh Sinha tells Launch Engine, “EYE CONTACT is an exhibition of rare and unseen photography of the world’s biggest music icons and the stories behind the images. It’s also a show about re-connecting and re-engaging. Re-connecting with friends, collaborators; everyone we haven’t had a chance to share in-person experiences with and to have something stimulating to look at and talk about. It’s also about re-engaging with art, music, culture, and everything we’ve been deprived of the last 16 months or so.”

The exhibit opened in New York, with additional stops in Los Angeles and London. Dipesh says, “Nashville was also important to us because it has a storied history as one of the world’s greatest music cities. It makes complete sense to bring this collection to a place where the images and stories behind the music will be really appreciated by such rabid fans.” Dipesh expresses that bringing the event to Nashville “has been a great opportunity to partner up with Give A Note, whose mission of music education in the schools we care deeply about.”

Read more here.