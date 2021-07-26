Franklin Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Checks

Franklin Fire Department is holding two free community events.
Parents are encouraged to attend the drive-thru car seat safety check on July 26 and July 31 to have their car seats checked by the Franklin Fire Department Child Passenger Safety Techinians.
On Monday, July 26 at Franklin Fire Station 1 located at 500 New Highway 96 West you can drop by from 2 pm – 4 pm.
Then on Saturday, July 31 at Nissan of Cool Springs, 212 Comtide Court in Franklin, the event will take place from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm. They will also have free smoothies from the “Buns on the Run” food truck courtesy of Nissan of Cool Springs, while supplies last.
Franklin Fire Department is requesting that you bring your child with you to ensure the harness fits properly, as well as your car seat instruction manual and vehicle owner’s manual.
For those unable to attend the community events, you can call 615-791-3270, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 3 pm the day you’d like your seat checked to schedule a same-day appointment.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.