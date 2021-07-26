Franklin Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Checks

Franklin Fire Department is holding two free community events.

Parents are encouraged to attend the drive-thru car seat safety check on July 26 and July 31 to have their car seats checked by the Franklin Fire Department Child Passenger Safety Techinians.

On Monday, July 26 at Franklin Fire Station 1 located at 500 New Highway 96 West you can drop by from 2 pm – 4 pm.

Then on Saturday, July 31 at Nissan of Cool Springs, 212 Comtide Court in Franklin, the event will take place from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm. They will also have free smoothies from the “Buns on the Run” food truck courtesy of Nissan of Cool Springs, while supplies last.

Franklin Fire Department is requesting that you bring your child with you to ensure the harness fits properly, as well as your car seat instruction manual and vehicle owner’s manual.

For those unable to attend the community events, you can call 615-791-3270, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 3 pm the day you’d like your seat checked to schedule a same-day appointment.