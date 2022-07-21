Dalamar Homes Partners with Crane Fitness Equipment To Expand Custom Home Design Offerings

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Through this partnership, Dalamar Homes’ customers can incorporate uniquely designed fitness spaces into their custom home layouts.

Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006, Dalamar Homes offers affordable solutions for customers across Middle Tennessee and Central Kentucky looking to invest in a custom home. Dalamar Homes’ innovative custom-home-building process allows customers to choose from various products and finishes to match their style preferences, including design options for interior spaces, exterior finishes, pool design and more.

“We’re eager to continue expanding our service offerings to allow customers to design

homes that are uniquely theirs while incorporating spaces suited to their lifestyles,”

Martin said. “Our new partnership with Crane Fitness Equipment is an exciting step in

that direction, enabling customers to design more creative fitness spaces and personal

gyms.”

With an intentional focus on affordability, Crane Fitness Equipment offers various tiered packages for customers looking to create a personal workout space. Additionally, each package can be further customized based on the customers’ specific preferences.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Dalamar Homes to provide affordable, uniquely- designed workout spaces to custom home builders,” said Mark Crane, co-owner of Crane Fitness Equipment. “As female-owned and family-owned companies, we feel aligned in our goal of creating customized spaces that customers and their families can enjoy and cherish for years to come.”

In addition to design versatility, each Dalamar Homes house comes equipped with top-of-the-line standard finishes at no additional cost, including 10’ ceilings, granite countertops and more.

About Dalamar Homes:

Dalamar Homes is a female-owned, custom home builder based in Nashville, Tenn.,

dedicated to bringing customers’ visions to life. Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006,

Dalamar Homes offers innovative custom home solutions for customers across Middle

Tennessee and Central Kentucky. Dalamar Homes invite customers to walk alongside

them through every stage of the design process to integrate their needs, desires, wants

and wishes and create a forever home they will love. A strong community advocate,

Dalamar Homes partners with various nonprofits across the region, working to address

homelessness to ensure everyone has a place to call home.

About Crane Fitness Equipment:

Crane Fitness Equipment is a local, female-owned and family-owned fitness

equipment company established in February 2016. Owned by Mark and Katie Crane,

Crane Fitness Equipment aims to provide quality fitness equipment at affordable prices

to customers in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas. The company focuses on

garage gym consultation, design and outfitting. Among these services, Crane Fitness

Equipment assists in commercial gym start-ups, delivery and setup. The company is

also SOF (Special Operations Forces) veteran-owned and operated.