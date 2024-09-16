Cumberland Runs Wild in 41-6 Victory over St. Andrews

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland Football rushes for 339 yards as the Phoenix rout St. Andrews 41-6 in the home opener at Nokes-Lasater Field.

The rain held off for most of the game, but that didn’t stop CU from putting up 41 points. The team totaled 491 yards of total offense with 339 on the ground and 152 in the air. Jeremiah Bryant scampered for three touchdowns on 15 carries for 123 yards. Jacob Cornejo made his debut at tailback rushing for 120 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Luke Holloway got in on the action with a touchdown and 61 yards rushing. Holloway also threw for 152 yards and completed 10-of-13 and had two picks. Jarrius Rogers also scored one touchdown on a one yard touchdown rush.

The defense held St. Andrews to just 176 yards of total offense with 72 yards coming one big play in the fourth quarter. The Knights rushed for 95 yards in the game and completed 6-of-16 passes for 81 yards. Boston Follis lead the team in tackles picking up eight in the afternoon. Dez Wallace, Derek Taylor, and Jayden Jobe each had four. Kane Burnley and Joey Samples each recovered a fumble in the win.

Source: Cumberland Athletics

