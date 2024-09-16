Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 21, 2024



Crumbl latest limited-time desserts for the week of September 16-21, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Maple Cinnamon Square – A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light maple cream cheese frosting.

Raspberry Cheesecake – A true, classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a tangy mouth-watering raspberry spread and a dollop of whipped cream. The PHILADELPHIA® trademarks are owned by Kraft Foods and used with permission. ©2024 Kraft Foods.

Brownie Batter – A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

Caramel Pumpkin Cake – A fluffy pumpkin cookie, topped with a swirl of smooth caramel cream cheese frosting and a light sprinkling of pumpkin cookie crumbs.

Fried Ice Cream – A delicious cinnamon cookie with smooth white drop buttercream and topped with a fried ice cream streusel.

