Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Feature Rodney Crowell in ‘Poets and Prophets’ Program

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature Rodney Crowell and his songwriting contributions in its ongoing in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. The program will include an interview with and performance by Crowell, and will be illustrated with photos, film and recordings from the museum’s Frist Library and Archive.

Crowell started his career in his native Houston, Texas, playing drums in his father’s honky-tonk band at age 11. Significant moments in his musical growth included meeting and becoming friends with major songwriting influence Guy Clark in Nashville and joining Emmylou Harris’s heralded Hot Band in California. He has written more than a dozen #1 hits. Hit songs penned by Crowell include “’Til I Gain Control Again” (Emmylou Harris, Crystal Gayle), “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” (Waylon Jennings), “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight” (Oak Ridge Boys), “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” (Rosanne Cash), “Shame on the Moon” (Bob Seger), “Ashes by Now” (Lee Ann Womack), “Please Remember Me” (Tim McGraw), “Song for the Life” (Alan Jackson) and “Making Memories of Us” (Keith Urban). As a recording artist, Crowell hit his stride when his 1988 album Diamonds & Dirt yielded five #1 country singles, including “After All This Time.” The song, which he also wrote, won Crowell a Grammy for Best Country Song. The program is presented in support of the museum’s exhibit Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s.

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Ford Theater (located on the first floor), 222 Rep. John S. Lewis Way South, Nashville, TN 37203.



TICKETS: Admission to Poets and Prophets is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Visit here for more information.

POETS AND PROPHETS: Poets and Prophets honors songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. Previous subjects include Pat Alger, Al Anderson, Bill Anderson, Matraca Berg, Bobby Braddock, Gary Burr, Wayne Carson, Buzz Cason, Jerry Chesnut, Hank Cochran, Roger Cook, Sonny Curtis, Dean Dillon, Bob DiPiero, Tom Douglas, Kye Fleming, Jerry Foster, Dallas Frazier, Red Lane, Dickey Lee, John D. Loudermilk, Shane McAnally, Bob McDill, Lori McKenna, Roger Murrah, Paul Overstreet, Dan Penn, Gretchen Peters, Curly Putman, Mike Reid, Allen Reynolds, Liz Rose, Mark D. Sanders, Don Schlitz, Whitey Shafer, Allen Shamblin, Billy Joe Shaver, Red Simpson, Jeffrey Steele, Sonny Throckmorton, Sharon Vaughn, Jim Weatherly, Jimmy Webb, Billy Edd Wheeler, Norro Wilson and Craig Wiseman. Videos of previous Poets and Prophets programs can be found here.