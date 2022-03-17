Franklin Police Arrest Two in the 2020 Murder of Jamarcus Esmon

Franklin Police arrested two suspects today in the 2020 murder of Jamarcus Esmon. Esmon was only 26 when he was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27, 2020. Franklin Detectives developed evidence that they recently presented to a Williamson County Grand jury, identifying 23-year-old Kiontez Waters as the shooter. The Grand Jury indicted Waters, charging him with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Waters is being held on a $100,000 bond.

That same Grand Jury heard investigator testimony against 32-year-old Stephanie Holt, and indicted her for aiding Waters following Esmon’s murder. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Waters, formerly of Franklin, was residing in Nashville. Holt, also previously from Franklin, now resides in Columbia. Franklin and Metro Police arrested Waters this afternoon outside a Spring Hill gas station. Franklin and Columbia Police arrested Holt a short time later at her Columbia home.





The violence that was perpetrated against Jamarcus Esmon deeply impacted the Franklin community, especially his loved ones. Today’s arrests were a result of tireless work by investigators, who personally called Esmon’s family with news of the arrests moments after they were made.

