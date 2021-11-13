Could Your Child Benefit from a Psychoeducational Assessment?

What Is a Psychoeducational Assessment?

A psychoeducational assessment consists of an array of standardized and interactive tests that help determine a student’s learning strengths and weaknesses. Assessments can provide detailed insights regarding how a student thinks and operates in various areas, including problem-solving skills, academic skills, and social and emotional functioning.

Parents can schedule psychoeducational assessments at any time. These exams are not limited to students who have already completed assessments in their school system. (Adult assessments are also available.)

An assessment can prove invaluable in many cases, especially if the process leads to identifying a diagnosable learning difference that is holding a student back from realizing their full potential. (Common learning disorders may include dyslexia, ADHD, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.) Psychoeducational evaluations can also clinically diagnose anxiety and depression.

When Is a Psychoeducational Assessment Needed?

You may consider scheduling an appointment at the Assessment Center at Learning Lab if:

​​Your child’s reading, writing, and/or math skills are not developing at expected levels for their age and grade. School is stressful/overwhelming and causes excessive anxiety, frustration, or conflict at home. Your child’s academic performance does not seem to match their ability. Homework lingers long past the expected completion time every night. Your child’s teachers express consistent concerns. Your child’s standardized testing scores are low or surprising.

If it has been three years since your child’s last psychoeducational evaluation (and the student is still in school), a re-evaluation is required.

Assessments can be helpful in addressing a number of issues, including cognitive (IQ) abilities, attention and focus issues, anxiety and frustration during problem solving, processing issues, memory and retention skills, academic strengths and weaknesses, and learning and problem solving styles.

