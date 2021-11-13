Photo of the Day: November 13, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Cheekwood’s newest installation on the Ann & Monroe Carell Jr. Family Sculpture Trail (and the first addition to the trail in 22 years), a world-class sculpture titled Pars pro-Toto by renowned contemporary artist Alicja Kwade. The visual piece consists of seven highly polished spheres made of stone quarried from around the world and was completed upon its installation at Cheekwood.

