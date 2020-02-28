The fast-casual Mexican restaurant Costa Vida will open soon in Spring Hill at 2014 Crossings Circle

A “Coming Soon” banner is displayed in front of the restaurant. Costa Vida confirmed the opening date for the restaurant will be Monday, April 6.

Costa Vida is known for custom, made to order items like burritos, salads, enchiladas, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, baja bowls, and what they call “happier kids meals” with wholesome options.

What makes Costa Vida unique is they are a “single-source,” restaurant. As they explain on their site, this means they only have one supplier for most of their ingredients. This aids the company to fulfill its motto that “food is only as good as the ingredients.”

Costa Vida also states they use fresh-picked ingredients and make everything from scratch. We can’t wait to try the tortilla chips made fresh daily with freshly squeezed lime juice. And they are gluten-free!

Currently, Costa Vida is hiring. Sharing on Facebook, the company writes, “If you’re looking for a fast-paced, customer-centered and exciting employment opportunity, we’ve got you covered! If you’re someone who is upbeat and excited to serve amazing experiences, then Costa Vida is the perfect fit.”

Those interested in employment can apply online here.

To stay current, follow Costa Vida Spring Hill on Facebook.