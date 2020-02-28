Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Southern Whiskey Society
WHAT: Enjoy an evening of delicious food and whiskey at the Winter Edition of Southern Whiskey Society! This year’s event will benefit One Generation Away, a non-profit that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that currently do not have access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers. Enjoy food tastings from 10 award-winning Southern chefs along with samples from 30 of the South’s leading distillers.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 29, 6 p – 9 p
WHERE: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
2. Sisters in Crime Presents Author and Teacher Jess Lourey
WHAT: You’ve got that golden idea for a book, the one that won’t let you go, that embellishes itself as you walk around your day, but you don’t know what to do with it. Or, you find yourself in the saggy middle of your novel and want to throw in the towel. Or possibly you have a completed first draft but know something isn’t quite right with it. How do you take control of your book? Join multi-genre author and college writing instructor Jess Lourey for the answers. Participants will be shown how to use the seven-step POP Method in addition to receiving detailed information on cracking the world of publishing. This seminar has been taught by Jessica from New York City to San Francisco, and now it’s coming to your neck of the woods!
Jess Lourey is the author of the critically-acclaimed Mira James mysteries, which have earned multiple starred reviews from Library Journal and Booklist, the latter calling her writing “a splendid mix of humor and suspense.” Jess also writes nonfiction, edge-of-your-seat YA adventure, magical realism, suspense novels, and thrillers. She is a tenured professor of creative writing and sociology, a recipient of The Loft’s Excellence in Teaching fellowship, a Psychology Today blogger, and a TEDx presenter (check out her TEDx Talk for the surprising inspiration behind her first published novel). When not teaching, reading, or dorking out with her family in Minneapolis, you can find her dreaming of her next story.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 29, 2 p – 4 p
WHERE: Brentwood Library, 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood
3. Community Fitness Day
WHAT: Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) invites the public to attend a Community Fitness Day on Saturday, February 29 at WCPR facilities in Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, and Spring Hill. The special event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will include the opportunity to sample a variety of group fitness classes and get a free fitness assessment. Come prepared for a workout! During this special morning event, group fitness demonstrations such as cycling, strength training, yoga, cardio athletic, and Silver Sneakers® programs will be offered every 30 minutes for attendees to experience. Personal Trainers will also be on-site from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. performing free Wellness Center orientations and free fitness assessments.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 29, 8:30 am
WHERE: The WCPR facilities participating in this Community Fitness Day event include: the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin; the Fairview Recreation
Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville.
4. Boo! in the Big House
WHAT: On February 29th, Rippavilla will be hosting BOO! In the Big House, a haunted history tours Tickets are very limited, so reserve your spot today!
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 29, 6:30 p
WHERE: Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
5. Cochon 555 Nashville
WHAT: Cochon555, the epic annual food, wine, and spirits celebration and competition, returns to Nashville for the first time since 2017 on Sunday, March 1. The all-inclusive feast, benefiting the Nashville Food Project, comes to Loews Vanderbilt Hotel as the second stop on the 15-city 2020 tour. Now in its 11th year, Cochon555 brings together more than 100 industry-leading chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and barkeeps across the country to create unforgettable culinary experiences that educate and entertain in the name of sustainable, honest and delicious food. For each event, five prestigious chefs committed to whole-animal cooking partner with farmers who are responsibly raising heritage breed pigs, to create up to six dishes using a 200-pound pig, with one week to prepare. If you are looking for a sweet treat, be sure to visit Papa C Pies while you are there.
WHERE: Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, 2100 West End Avenue, Nashville