Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Sisters in Crime Presents Author and Teacher Jess Lourey

WHAT: You’ve got that golden idea for a book, the one that won’t let you go, that embellishes itself as you walk around your day, but you don’t know what to do with it. Or, you find yourself in the saggy middle of your novel and want to throw in the towel. Or possibly you have a completed first draft but know something isn’t quite right with it. How do you take control of your book? Join multi-genre author and college writing instructor Jess Lourey for the answers. Participants will be shown how to use the seven-step POP Method in addition to receiving detailed information on cracking the world of publishing. This seminar has been taught by Jessica from New York City to San Francisco, and now it’s coming to your neck of the woods!

Jess Lourey is the author of the critically-acclaimed Mira James mysteries, which have earned multiple starred reviews from Library Journal and Booklist, the latter calling her writing “a splendid mix of humor and suspense.” Jess also writes nonfiction, edge-of-your-seat YA adventure, magical realism, suspense novels, and thrillers. She is a tenured professor of creative writing and sociology, a recipient of The Loft’s Excellence in Teaching fellowship, a Psychology Today blogger, and a TEDx presenter (check out her TEDx Talk for the surprising inspiration behind her first published novel). When not teaching, reading, or dorking out with her family in Minneapolis, you can find her dreaming of her next story.

Register here.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb 29, 2 p – 4 p

WHERE: Brentwood Library, 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood