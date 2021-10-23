Coming to Netflix in November 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2021. Highlights this month include Narcos: Mexico: Season 3, Legacies: Season 3, Tiger King 2, and Red Notice.

Coming Soon

  • Decoupled
  • Happiness Ever After

Nov. 1

  • The Claus Family
  • Jump Street
  • 60 Days In: Season 6
  • A River Runs Through It
  • Addams Family Values
  • American Gangster
  • An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
  • Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
  • Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
  • The Big Wedding
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Elf
  • Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
  • First Knight
  • Forged in Fire: Season 7
  • Gather
  • The General’s Daughter
  • It Follows
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
  • Last Action Hero
  • Moneyball
  • Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Snakes on a Plane
  • Stripes
  • Tagged
  • Te Ata
  • Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

  • Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
  • Ridley Jones: Season 2

Nov. 3

  • The Harder They Fall
  • Lords of Scam

Nov. 4

  • Catching Killers

Nov. 5

  • A Cop Movie
  • Big Mouth: Season 5
  • The Club
  • Glória
  • Love Hard
  • Meenakshi Sundareshwar
  • Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
  • The Unlikely Murderer
  • We Couldn’t Become Adults
  • Yara
  • Zero to Hero

Nov. 6

  • Arcane

Nov. 7

  • Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 9

  • Swap Shop
  • Your Life Is a Joke

Nov. 10

  • Animal
  • Gentefied: Season 2
  • Passing

Nov. 11

  • Love Never Lies

Nov. 12

  • Legacies: Season 3
  • Red Notice

Nov. 13

  • Arcane

Nov. 14

  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
  • Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
  • Lies and Deceit
  • Snowbound for Christmas
  • Survivor: Season 16
  • Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

  • Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Nov. 17

  • Christmas Flow
  • Prayers for the Stolen
  • The Queen of Flow: Season 2
  • Supergirl: Season 6
  • Tear Along the Dotted Line
  • Tiger King 2

Nov. 18

  • Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
  • Dogs in Space
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19

  • Blown Away: Christmas
  • Cowboy Bebop
  • Dhamaka
  • Extinct
  • Hellbound
  • Love Me Instead
  • The Mind, Explained: Season 2
  • Procession
  • tick, tick…BOOM!

Nov. 20

  • Arcane
  • New World

Nov. 22

  • Outlaws

Nov. 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
  • Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • Bruised
  • Robin Robin
  • Selling Sunset: Season 4
  • True Story

Nov. 25

  • F is for Family: Season 5
  • Super Crooks

Nov. 26

  • A Castle For Christmas
  • Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
  • Green Snake
  • Light the Night
  • School of Chocolate
  • Spoiled Brats

Nov. 28

  • Elves

Nov. 29

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Nov. 30

  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
  • Coming Home in the Dark
  • More the Merrier
  • The Summit of the Gods

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here