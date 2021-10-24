Brentwood YMCA to Break Ground on Facility Expansion

YMCA of Middle Tennessee staff, volunteers, donors and community leaders will break
ground on a major expansion and renovation of the Brentwood Family YMCA (3207 Concord Road) on Oct 26.
The groundbreaking will mark an important milestone in the Y’s One Brentwood
strategy to combine the operations of its Maryland Farms and Brentwood
locations, and will honor the legacy of the late Margaret Burnett Turner, for
whom the expanded Concord Road location will soon be named (Brentwood
Family YMCA Margaret Burnett Turner Center).
The Y will celebrate success towards a $9M capital campaign and thank the
Turner Family Foundation and Carpenter Family Foundation for their generous
contributions to support this transformational project.
In August 2020, the Y announced plans to combine the operations of its Maryland
Farms and Concord Road facilities as part of a larger strategy aimed at creating a
single, flagship YMCA to serve the Brentwood community. After months of
construction planning, the Y is ready to realize the bold vision and begin
construction. Both the Brentwood and Maryland Farms YMCAs will remain open
throughout construction.
When completed in the next two years, the reinvestment plan would result in a larger, state-of-the-art Brentwood family center at the Concord Road site that includes:
- Expanded and enhanced wellness and group exercise areas
- Transformed youth spaces including Y-PLAY child watch (infants to 6 years) and a new Youth Activity Center (ages 7-11)
- Enhanced teen center to accommodate educational programs including STEM, arts and music, and to support outreach programs like Y-CAP in collaboration with the juvenile courts and other youth-serving agencies
- Improved accessibility for families, seniors and people with diverse abilities who come to the Y from throughout Middle Tennessee
- Enhanced outdoor aquatics facility
- Multi-purpose spaces to conduct regional programs like After Breast Cancer, Full
- Circle, Weight Loss and small support groups, which operate in collaboration with more than 50 community partners
- Enhanced youth skatepark
- Additional parking