Brentwood YMCA to Break Ground on Facility Expansion

YMCA of Middle Tennessee staff, volunteers, donors and community leaders will break

ground on a major expansion and renovation of the Brentwood Family YMCA (3207 Concord Road) on Oct 26.

The groundbreaking will mark an important milestone in the Y’s One Brentwood

strategy to combine the operations of its Maryland Farms and Brentwood

locations, and will honor the legacy of the late Margaret Burnett Turner, for

whom the expanded Concord Road location will soon be named (Brentwood

Family YMCA Margaret Burnett Turner Center).

The Y will celebrate success towards a $9M capital campaign and thank the

Turner Family Foundation and Carpenter Family Foundation for their generous

contributions to support this transformational project.

In August 2020, the Y announced plans to combine the operations of its Maryland

Farms and Concord Road facilities as part of a larger strategy aimed at creating a

single, flagship YMCA to serve the Brentwood community. After months of

construction planning, the Y is ready to realize the bold vision and begin

construction. Both the Brentwood and Maryland Farms YMCAs will remain open

throughout construction.

When completed in the next two years, the reinvestment plan would result in a larger, state-of-the-art Brentwood family center at the Concord Road site that includes: