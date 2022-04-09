‘Come From Away’ will Makes its Debut at TPAC in April

“Come From Away”, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, is making its Music City debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall April 19-24.

Single tickets to Come From Away go on sale on Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

About Come From Away

On Sept. 11, 2001, the world stopped. On Sept.12, their stories moved us all. Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The touring production of Come From Away stars Marika Aubrey (Lincoln Center’s “South Pacific”), Kevin Carolan (Disney’s “Newsies”), Harter Clingman (“Peter and The Starcatcher”), Nick Duckart (“In the Heights”), Chamblee Ferguson, Christine Toy Johnson (“The Music Man”), Julie Johnson (“Memphis”), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess”), Julia Knitel (“Beautiful”), Andrew Samonsky (“South Pacific”), Sharone Sayegh (“The Band’s Visit”), Danielle K. Thomas (“Avenue Q”), Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy, and Brandon Springman.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, “Rocky”), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award® winner Beowulf Boritt (“Act One”), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Toni-Leslie James (“Jelly’s Last Jam”), lighting design by two-time Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley (“Hamilton”), sound design by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen (“End of the Rainbow”), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (“Bright Star”), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath, and casting by Telsey + Company.

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award® for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” four Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” three Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” three Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Come From Away is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve and Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden and Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri and Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky and Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl and Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris and Terry McNicholas, Maureen and Joel Benoliel/Marjorie and Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill and Linda Potter/Rosemary and Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

For more information, please visit www.ComeFromAway.com