The City of Spring Hill is Searching for a New City Administrator

The City of Spring Hill is seeking a city management professional to be their next City Administrator. The City Administrator is appointed by and serves at the pleasure of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The City has a $90.55M overall budget with 261 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in public administration, business administration, or a field closely related to municipal management and a minimum of eight (8) years of progressively increasing city management experience, or any combination of education and municipal experience that demonstrates proficiency in managing a complex municipal corporation. Residency within the City limits will be a requirement.

A position profile is available at www.springhilltn.org. Send cover letter and resume immediately by electronic mail to the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service, attention Gary Jaeckel, at [email protected] Initial review of applications will occur in April/May, 2021. Please direct questions to Gary Jaeckel, MTAS Management Consultant, at the same email address.

