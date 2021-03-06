the five s's of wine tasting (

5 SAVOR

The final “S” is where you want to savor the wine. This is also an important step that helps to indicate the quality of a wine and is known as the finish. The finish is where you savor the final essence of the wine. You look for a balance in fruit, acidity, texture and tannin. You also look for the length of time the flavors stay on your palette. Does it have a short finish (not ideal) or does it have a long finish (what we’re looking for)? Most importantly, do you want another sip? This is the true indicator of a good wine.

All of the above are valuable steps to perform a proper wine tasting. Remember though, that at the end of the day the most important thing about wine is what you like.

JJ’s Wine Bar has an impressive wine menu with a variety of wines to fit any budget. We have taken a moment to prepare some wine and food pairings you should try at JJ’s Wine Bar the next time you visit:

Chardonnay – Kim Crawford, New Zealand

Pairs well with the Chicken Salad-Salad

Pinot Noir – Willamette Valley King Estate, Willamette Valley, OR

Pairs well with the traditional Charcuterie Board

Cabernet Sauvignon – Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA

Paris well with Prosciutto & Gouda Flatbread

