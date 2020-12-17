City of Franklin Names Scott Butler New Deputy Police Chief

Franklin—City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Police Chief Deb Faulkner announced today the promotion of long time Franklin Police employee, Lieutenant Scott Butler as Deputy Chief for the Franklin Police Department. Butler will be Deputy Chief over Field Operations and Special Operations. He joins J.P. Taylor as one of the department’s two Deputy Chiefs. Butler was named Deputy Chief after Kenneth Winslow, Police Chief in Springfield, IL, withdrew his application based on personal and family reasons.

“Lt. Butler is an exemplary employee with the Franklin Police Department. He has the dedication and experience needed for his new position and is well respected in the department,” said Chief Deb Faulkner. “Most recently Scott has served for the last six years in our Professional Standards and Records Section providing oversight of records personnel, and management of the department’s internal affairs system.”

Lt. Butler has a total of 25 years of law enforcement with the Franklin Police Department and the Smithville Police Department. Butler holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Tennessee Tech University and a master’s in criminal justice administration from TSU/MTSU Nashville. He also holds two associate degrees from Georgia Military College in general studies and Criminal Justice. Butler is a member of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Coalition of Tennessee, and the International Defensive Pistol Association.

“I am excited to promote another long-time employee to a senior leadership position within our Police Department team,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Scott has proven himself to be a dedicated public servant through his many years of service to the Franklin community. He has the education and training and will be a great addition to our leadership team within the City.”

Lt. Butler will begin his new duties immediately.