Christ United Methodist Church To Host “A Weekend of Contemplative Justice”

Christ United Methodist Church will host “A Weekend of Contemplative Justice” from January 9-11 in the main sanctuary, 508 Franklin Road, Franklin. All events are free and open to the public.

The weekend begins on Friday, January 9, at 7 p.m. with a performance of “Luna Requiem,” a musical sound experience created by Chris Roberts and Rev. Dr. Scott Owings which reflects on the eight phases of the moon. The instrumental and vocal performance will set the contemplative tone for the weekend.

“Any form of justice must come from a place of contemplation, meditation, or prayer,” said church member and event organizer Steve Middlebrooks.

On Saturday, January 10, at 6 p.m., the church welcomes Rev. Becca Stevens–author, speaker, Episcopal priest, social entrepreneur, and the founder and president of Thistle Farms. Stevens will speak about practical ways to bring justice to God’s hurting world, offering inspiration from her work with Thistle Farms and other initiatives that free women from trafficking, violence, and addiction. A Q&A session will follow, and Thistle Farms products will be available for purchase.

On Sunday, January 11, Rev. Dr. Scott Owings of the Center for Contemplative Justice will speak at 9:15 a.m. and during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. about how contemplation, meditation, and prayer not only help us to focus on the needs in our community and our world, but also strengthen us to strive intentionally to bring justice to our world.

All events are free and open to the public and will be held in the main sanctuary at Christ United Methodist Church, 508 Franklin Road. Registration is requested for the Friday and Saturday evening events. Click here to learn more and register.

