Chipotle Announces New Travel Capsule ‘The To Go Collection’

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and BÉIS today announced “The To Go Collection,” a new 11-piece capsule collection designed to make transporting Chipotle to any destination effortless and chic. Co–created with BÉIS, the viral travel brand led by Chipotle superfan, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Shay Mitchell, the collection marries utility with style: insulated construction to keep food hot, convenient pockets for napkins and extras, and fashion–forward forms made for airport sprints and holiday homecomings.

Starting Monday, December 8 at 6 a.m. PT, “BÉIS x Chipotle: The To Go Collection” will be shoppable exclusively on the BÉIS app. Fans can purchase the collection on beistravel.com starting at 9 a.m. PT. The first 5,000 orders placed in the U.S. and Canada will include a free entrée code from Chipotle to enjoy while on-the-go.1 Orders placed by December 16 will be delivered by Christmas.

Pack Your Bags, Take Chipotle To Go

Gen Z is on the move, and they bring their rituals with them. With 79% of travelers saying they find comfort in familiar menu items2 and Gen Z taking an average of three leisure trips a year3, Chipotle and BÉIS are meeting fans where they are: wheels up, craving their favorite flavors.

The collection includes:

The Chipotle Rollers, Carry-On and Large available ($278/$378 USD)

The Luggage Cover, Carry-On and Large available ($58/$68 USD)

The Take Out Tote Bag ($98 USD) – designed to fit a Chipotle bowl

The Burrito Holder Sling ($48 USD) – designed to carry a Chipotle burrito and insulated to keep it warm

The Chipotle Napkin Sling ($78 USD) – features an exterior slip pocket to easily access Chipotle napkins

The Burrito Duffle ($128 USD)

The Burrito Pouch Set ($68 USD)

The Guac Cup Bag Charm ($34 USD)

The Burrito Luggage Tag ($28 USD)

The Burrito On Board Charm ($18 USD)

The Pepper Key Charm ($18 USD)

Destination BÉISpotle

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle and BÉIS are bringing their communities together for two days of brand immersion at Chipotle Larchmont in Los Angeles. Fans will get first access to shop “The To Go Collection” before it’s available online, plus content capture opportunities and a passport photo station. The BÉISpotle experience will be available on Saturday, December 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT and Sunday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT at 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

1 – Valid for the first 5,000 orders from December 8 through December 31, 2025 of any BÉIS x Chipotle: The To Go Collection item(s) from the BÉIS app or beistravel.com. Offer not available on purchases from other channels including on-site at the BÉISpotle experience. The first 5,000 qualifying purchases during the promotional period will receive one code per transaction valid for one free entrée item from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada; code will be sent within approximately 24 hours following purchase, via e-mail to qualifying purchasers while supplies last. Entrée code will expire January 15, 2026, and terms and conditions will apply. Additional terms may apply; void where prohibited.

