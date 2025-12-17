Belmont Bruins Defeat Evansville 83-78

December 16, 2025 – Tyler Lundblade scored 21 points and Drew Scharnowski recorded a double-double as Belmont defeated Evansville 83-78 on Tuesday night at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bruins improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play while maintaining their perfect road record this season.

Lundblade shot 5-for-8 from the field and made all eight of his free throw attempts. Scharnowski contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, marking his second double-double of the season.

Belmont led wire-to-wire after game officials assessed Evansville with a pre-game administrative technical foul for failing to submit its starting lineup on time. The Bruins took a 41-30 lead into halftime.

Evansville mounted several comeback attempts in the second half, with Trent Hundley hitting three quick 3-pointers and Leif Moeller scoring 10 consecutive points late to pull the Aces within 75-72 with two minutes remaining.

Jack Smiley delivered the decisive blow with a mid-range jumper that gave Belmont a 79-76 lead with 24 seconds left. The Bruins sealed the victory at the free throw line.

Sam Orme added 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots, while Smiley finished with eight points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Belmont shot 48 percent from the field and outscored Evansville 38-20 in points in the paint. The Bruins recorded 19 assists and forced 13 turnovers.

Hundley led Evansville (4-8, 0-1 MVC) with 20 points.

Belmont has won all six road games this season by a combined 124 points. The Bruins return to action Friday at UC Irvine.

