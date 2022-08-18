Centennial High to Host Cheer and Dance Camp

Get your pompoms and your dancing shoes ready, because Centennial High has a one-day camp for those who are bursting with school spirit.

CHS football cheerleaders and dance team members will host a youth camp on September 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to learn cheer and dance routines and perform at the September CHS football game against Summit High.

To register, visit the Centennial High Cougar Athletic Club GoFan page and purchase a ticket for $65 per camper. For more information, contact Coach Natalie Coffin.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

