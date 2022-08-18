WCS AP Capstone Students Set New District Record

WCS students have broken another district record. Fifty-two students earned the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma, and 22 earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. The previous record, set during the 2021 exam season, was 41 AP Capstone Diplomas and 22 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.

Students from Fairview, Independence, Page and Ravenwood high schools are all represented among the recipients.

“The AP Capstone program prepares high school students for the rigor of college,” said Page High teacher Cathy Koczaja. “In Capstone, they learn the critical thinking and research skills necessary to excel in their future endeavors. They also leave high school with a deep understanding of the research process and have a personal research paper in hand to show their mastery. They are truly members of the research community with the skills to be thoughtful and critical learners, thinkers and consumers of information.”

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher on their AP Seminar and AP Research exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Fairview High AP Capstone Diploma Jacob Clevenger

Jazmine Gonzalez

Lily Mobley

Henry Nash

Ella Ryerson

Lauren Terry

Micah White

Noelle Wiggs AP Seminar and Research Certificate Brooklyn Bilderback

Bianca Lovisaro Independence High AP Capstone Diploma Ashley Bell

Asher Brown

Rebecca Davis

Ava Gordon

Jackson Hayes

Haylie McKinney

Emma Newton

Shelby Snider AP Seminar and Research Certificate Michelle Briceno

Dila Elbi

Samuel Griffey

Michael Pearson

Natalia Raciborski

Meredith Vanhorn Page High AP Capstone Diploma Bryson Boone

Sofia Cuevas

Kaetlyn Davis

Josef Dosch

Layne Foeder

Gabel Gawthorpe

Tyler Johnson

Mandy King

Broderick Labott

Cynthia Liang

Carter Luke

Emelie McKenzie

Jack Peltier

Owen Singleton AP Seminar and Research Certificate Arabella Best

Madison Slater Ravenwood High AP Capstone Diploma Gauri Adarsh

Annika Bhargava

Vivian Bishop

Varun Bussa

Francesca Cerezo

Indraneel Chavan

Kara Furman

Ashima Grover

Grace Gstell

Mia Guiliano

Blake Holloway

Andrew Kim

Margaret Macgurn

Ella Montgomery

Ayah Nofal

Nithyashree Prabhu

Anshika Prasad

Katelyn Rowan

Cameron Sanchez

Cynthia Xu

Linda Xu

Debra Zhang AP Seminar and Research Certificate Ananya Antony

Jaishva Bhatt

Christina Chen

Patrick Fiechtl

Sarah Markuson

Sophie McAtee

Christina Qi

Hemachandra Rambha

Malvika Rao

Madeline Schaefer

Ananya Tanjore

Camden Walker

