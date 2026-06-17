John West Pitt, II, age 73, of Franklin, passed away on June 15, 2026.

Born on October 7, 1952, John was the son of the late John Pitt, Sr. and Jane Roaden Pitt.

John is survived by his son, John W. Pitt, III, and his beloved granddaughters, Finley Pitt and Blakely Pitt.

John was known for his charismatic personality and natural charm. He never met a stranger and had a way of making those around him feel welcome. He found great joy in the simple things he loved most, caring for his bees, spending time with puppies, and tending to his farm.

He will be remembered fondly by his family and friends for his kind spirit, and the many memories he leaves behind.

Services will be private at this time.

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This obituary was published by Cole & Garrett Funeral Home – White House.