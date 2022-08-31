Centennial High Students, Teacher Honored for First Day Heroics

Four Centennial High students and their teacher were recently presented with a special award for the help they gave another educator who was experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

Students Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen, as well as their teacher Dr. Johnathan Vest, received the Fire Chief’s Award at the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on August 23. The four students, who are all members of the CHS Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC), and Dr. Vest were also honored at the August 26 football game.

“Oftentimes, you never know how a person will respond in the face of an emergency,” said CHS Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson. “What Drew, Spencer, Ellen, Immanuel and Dr. Vest did for one of our own staff members is a true testament to their character as individuals and a testament to the adults who inspire and educate them.”

The incident took place during the first half-day of school on August 5 when a teacher fell ill during class. According to Franklin Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore, the students’ actions that day played a vital role in the chain of survival for the teacher in need.

