Home Weather 6/17/26: Clear Skies with a High Near 85 and Chance of Thunderstorms...

6/17/26: Clear Skies with a High Near 85 and Chance of Thunderstorms Tonight, Current Temp at 83.3

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.3°F. The wind is blowing at 16.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 84.6°F, while the low tonight will drop to 75.6°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 16.7 mph during the day and 12.9 mph overnight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, although there is a possibility of a thunderstorm later tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should remain aware of the slight chance of evening thunderstorms as the day progresses.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 81°F 66°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast
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