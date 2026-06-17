6/17/26: Clear Skies with a High Near 85 and Chance of Thunderstorms Tonight, Current Temp at 83.3

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.3°F. The wind is blowing at 16.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 84.6°F, while the low tonight will drop to 75.6°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 16.7 mph during the day and 12.9 mph overnight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, although there is a possibility of a thunderstorm later tonight.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should remain aware of the slight chance of evening thunderstorms as the day progresses.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|83°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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