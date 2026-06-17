6/17/26: Clear Skies with a High Near 85 and Chance of Thunderstorms Tonight, Current Temp at 83.3

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.3°F. The wind is blowing at 16.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 84.6°F, while the low tonight will drop to 75.6°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 16.7 mph during the day and 12.9 mph overnight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, although there is a possibility of a thunderstorm later tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should remain aware of the slight chance of evening thunderstorms as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 66°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast

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