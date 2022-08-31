Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week

A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming.

Production will need extras on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 2, around 6 p.m. Attendees should follow t hese wardrobe guidelines if th ey would like to be considered as an extra: Bring two or three Christmas outfits that are red, white, green and/or blue; long pants and long-sleeved shirts are preferred

Button downs, long sleeves, sweaters, leggings, dresses, skirts, etc.

No pastel colors, pajamas, logos or festive Christmas sweaters

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.–3 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.–6 a.m.

WHERE:

CityPark Brentwood, 7100 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood, TN 37207

About CityPark Brentwood