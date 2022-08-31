Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week

A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming.
Production will need extras on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 2, around 6 p.m. Attendees should follow t
- Bring two or three Christmas outfits that are red, white, green and/or blue; long pants and long-sleeved shirts are preferred
- Button downs, long sleeves, sweaters, leggings, dresses, skirts, etc.
- No pastel colors, pajamas, logos or festive Christmas sweaters
WHEN:
Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m.–12 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.–3 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.–6 a.m.
WHERE:
CityPark Brentwood, 7100 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood, TN 37207
About CityPark Brentwood
CityPark Brentwood is a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use community located in the central business and retail district of Brentwood, Tenn. The 33-acre CityPark is composed of 500,000 square feet spread among eight office buildings, and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant amenities. The property is strategically situated on Franklin Road, for optimal access and visibility.