Celebrating Mother’s Day at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa

From A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

We appreciate moms and all of their hard work all year round, but Mother’s Day is a special day to set aside a time to express our gratitude for all she does for us. Our mothers pour a lot into us from cooking our favorite meals, a shoulder to cry on, our defender when needed and the list goes on and on. This year give mom the gift of relaxation and pampering as a thank you for all she has done and currently does. Provide her the opportunity to blissfully escape reality for a day and indulge in self-love and self-care.

These are our suggested services for mom to ensure she enjoys the “me time” she so deserves.

European Facial

Allow mom to relax as she spends 60 minutes receiving a classic European Facial. Her skin will be cleansed, analyzed, exfoliated under steam, and any impurities are extracted. Treatment includes facial massage, mask, and moisturizer.

Swedish Massage

With the option for 60 or 90 minutes, our Swedish Massage utilizes medium pressure that will assist in promoting energy and overall health for mom, not to mention relaxation.

Mani-Pedi

Our Mani-Pedi experience is both luxurious and calming. Mom can select her favorite color from our OPI Professional line as she is pampered in one of our high-end luxury massage chairs. She will leave feeling refreshed and confident knowing her nails look gorgeous and her feet are sandal ready for the warmer weather!

Queen for a Day Package

Remind mom she is the Queen with our Queen for a Day Package. She will spend 4 hours in complete peace beginning with a Body Wrap and a classic European Facial to help her skin look refreshed and hydrated. Then she will indulge in some “me time” with a one-hour Swedish Massage before being whisked away for an OPI Professional Mani-Pedi service.

Full Day of Peace Package

Our Full Day of Peace Package will spoil mom into relaxation heaven. She will start her day with a one-hour European Facial that cleanses her skin followed by a one-hour Swedish Massage to help her relax and decompress. She will then be whisked away for a Mani-Pedi where she will rest in one of our high-end luxurious massage chairs as her nails are primped and pampered before receiving a hairstyling and makeup application.

If you would like to purchase any of the above services or create a custom package for mom with the assistance of our Gift Concierge, you can purchase a gift card online, or by giving us a call at (615) 461-0445. Stop in-store at 9050 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 108, Franklin, TN 37067 for a pre-wrapped gift card ready for mom!