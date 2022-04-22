Coming to Hulu in May 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2022.

May 1

  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • A Raisin In The Sun (2008)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • After Everything (2018)
  • The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
  • The A-team (2010)
  • The Big Year (2010)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
  • Cyrus (2010)
  • Dazed And Confused (1993)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • Drag Me To Hell (2009)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • Equity (2016)
  • Escape From Pretoria (2020)
  • Fever Pitch (2005)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
  • Funny People (2009)
  • Gone (2012)
  • Grandma (2015)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
  • How I Live Now (2013)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
  • Mo’ Money (1992)
  • November Criminals (2017)
  • Nowhere To Run (1993)
  • Once Upon A Time In America (1984)
  • Ong Bak (2003)
  • Ong Bak 2 (2008)
  • Ong Bak 3 (2010)
  • Open Season 2 (2009)
  • Person To Person (2017)
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
  • Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
  • Rock Of Ages (2012)
  • Saving Face (2004)
  • Saving Private Perez (2011)
  • Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
  • Still Alice (2014)
  • Stuart Little (1999)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)
  • Superhero Movie (2008)
  • Take This Waltz (2011)
  • Taken (2009)
  • The Vow (2012)
  • We Own The Night (2007)
  • White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
  • The Wolfman (2010)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 2

  • Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
  • Daytime Divas: Complete Series

May 4

  • The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
  • Holey Moley: Fore-ever: Season 4 Premiere
  • Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
  • Real Housewives Of New York City: Complete Season 13

May 5

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
  • Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

  • Hatching (2022)

May 9

  • Candy: Limited Series Premiere

May 10

  • Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

May 12

  • Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

  • Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series
  • Catfish: The Tv Show: Complete Season 8e
  • The Brass Teapot (2012)
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
  • The Mountain Between Us (2017)
  • One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

  • Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

May 17

  • Sundown (2021)

May 18

  • Demons: Complete Series
  • Helix: Complete Series

May 19

  • The Deep End: Series Premiere
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

May 20

  • The Valet (2022)
  • American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

May 23

  • 227: Complete Series
  • My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (dubbed)

May 24

  • Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
  • Don’t Forget The Lyrics: Series Premiere

May 26

  • Look At Me: Xxxtentacion (2022)
  • The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
  • Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
  • A Taste Of Hunger (2021)

May 27

  • Shoresy: Series Premiere

May 29

  • Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
  • Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

May 31

  • Pistol: Complete Limited Series
  • Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (2022)

