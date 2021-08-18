Celebrate “Friday Funday” at Adventure Park

The Adventure Park at Nashville, the zip line and treetop climbing experience, invites everyone to celebrate “Friday Funday”, evenings from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., through August 27.

End your week right with an evening adventure! Get outside and play in the trees, then stay for more fun on the ground. They’ve got lawn games and music every Friday night through the end of August.

Grab some friends for some zipline and climbing fun, then challenge them to a round of cornhole, giant Jenga, or Connect Four while vibing to our summer playlist.

In addition, Saturday Night “Glow in the Park” adds to fun options for the weekend. See special pricing here.

About The Adventure Park at Nashville

Sporting 12 different courses, including 15 zip lines, and 156 different elements, The Adventure Park is the largest attraction of its kind in the Nashville area offering fun for adventurers of all ages and ability levels.

There are trails suitable for kids, teens, adults, and groups. These trails consist of platforms installed in the trees and connected by various configurations of cable, wood, and rope to form “crossings” of different kinds including the ever-popular zip lines. Climbers wear harnesses that are doubly secured to safety cables using the Park’s “always locked on” system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails, climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session. Non-climbing family and friends are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground by following along on the walking path below the courses, relaxing at the picnic tables, and enjoying the community firepit.

In addition to trials, zip-lining, and treetop climbing, the park has added a NEW Outdoor Axe Throwing activity making us Nashville’s only outdoor axe throwing venue. Plus, the “Glow In The Park” returns on Saturday nights with the lights in the treetop aerial trails all colorfully aglow. The Adventure Park is open to the general public and is located only 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, on about six acres of forest on the grounds of the Gordon JCC, at 801 Percy Warner Blvd in West Meade.

For further details and updates, please visit www.MyAdventurePark.com/ NAP or (615) 610 – 9500.