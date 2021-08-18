Urban Farmer Steakhouse to Open This Fall in Nashville

Urban Farmer Steakhouse announced today that the award-winning family of restaurants will be expanding to Nashville in the fall. This October, the new Urban Farmer location will open in Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue in Nashville’s popular Midtown neighborhood. Urban Farmer Nashville joins locations in Denver, Portland, Cleveland and Philadelphia, and is the first Urban Farmer restaurant in the Southeast. The modern steakhouse is known for its shared values and craveable, soulful food, s erved thoughtfully in a down-to-earth setting.

Led by Executive Chef Hector Campos, who has over twenty years of experience in casual and fine dining restaurants and prestigious five-star luxury hotels and resorts across the world, the Urban Farmer Nashville team is currently building new relationships in the Middle Tennessee region with partners from local farmer’s markets and other Nashville area businesses.

The Urban Farmer Nashville menu will feature classic starters like Beef Tartare and a carefully curated Cheese & Charcuterie Board, as well as craveable entrées like the signature New York Steak Tasting – featuring a flight of 5 oz steaks so guests can taste the nuances between grass-fed, grain-fed and cattle raised by different ranch partners – or the Farm Burger served on Urban Farmer’s famous house-made English Muffin. The menu also includes a variety of seafood options and vegetarian-friendly entrees that won’t disappoint, like a Whole Roasted Mushroom with preserved lemon curry, couscous tabouli, and black garlic molasses.

Guests can also indulge in signature sides and desserts, including the Twice Baked Fingerling Potato Tart, Baked Mac and Cheese, Roasted Local Mushrooms, house-made Cornbread and the crowd-favorite Butterscotch Su ndae. To complement meals, the restaurant offers a robust wine and cocktail program, along with draft and bottled beer.

With seating for 165 guests, the restaurant will feature indoor dining, including a 15- seat bar and high-top bar area seating, along with patio seating and two private dining rooms that can be combined into one larger space. Adding to the comfortable atmosphere, the front of the restaurant will have a retractable wall to create an indoor/outdoor open-air experience. Instead of white linen tablecloths, Urban Farmer Nashville will top tables with natural, sustainable details, like coconut wax candles instead of paraffin wax, as a part of the brand’s progress towards sustainability initiatives.

ABOUT URBAN FARMER STEAKHOUSE

With other locations including Portland, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Denver, Urban Farmer was founded on the idea that combining responsibly sourced food, high-quality ingredients and down-to-earth values would create a new kind of steakhouse, where people could create memories and communities could thrive. Each restaurant works with a network of farmers, ranchers and other local artisans to bring their flavors to life. Culinary teams have the freedom to explore local harvests, seasonal ingredients and unique partnerships that continuously inspire authentic and inventive menu updates. With signature dishes that triumph over every taste bud and a culture that cares for its people, guests, communities, animals and farmers, Urban Farmer is a place where thoughtfulness goes full circle.