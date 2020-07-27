



Carrie Underwood will release her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, globally on September 25, 2020.

Via Instagram, Underwood says, “I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25! So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you!”

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” says Underwood in a statement. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

Details of the album released state GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells, who produced and arranged the album, his credits include some of the best-selling and highest-charting tracks of the past 15 years for such artists as Adele, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, and P!nk, as well as the worldwide smash The Greatest Showman soundtrack. Included on the album is a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell, and is mixed by 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning mixer, Serban Ghene.

You can preorder the album here.



