



Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) has received a $20,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to continue the work of the center’s Community Cat program.

Shelter director Ondrea Johnson and other staffers were presented the check at Petco’s Brentwood store, 210 Franklin Rd. on July 14, 2020. During the presentation, Johnson spoke of the impact the grant will have on the shelter’s trap-neuter-release (TNR) program for community cats. “With this grant money,” she stated, “the Community Cat program can continue to provide free sterilization services for community cats and outdoor cats. The impact of the TNR program is really catching on in our community, and it is the best way to control the stray cat population.”

Since the Community Cat TNR program began at WCAC in January 2019, 1,758 cats have been spayed or neutered free of charge. The shelter hopes to reach a goal of 2020 in 2020!

To schedule a free spay or neuter for an outdoor cat, or to get more information on the Community Cat program, including trapping, contact [email protected] or call 615-790-5590, ext. 1823.

For more information about WCAC visit www.adoptwcac.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.



