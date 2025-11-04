California Pizza Kitchen Gives Free Meals to Service Members This Veterans Day

(November 03, 2025) – California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the iconic restaurant brand that revolutionized pizza, is once again celebrating our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day. Available exclusively on Tuesday, November 11, all veterans and active-duty service members are invited to enjoy a complimentary entrée and beverage from a special prix fixe menu when dining in at any participating CPK location.

As an extra thank-you, all veterans and active-duty service members who dine with CPK on Veterans Day will receive a Buy One Get One* bounce back card redeemable for a Pizza, Pasta, or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on a future visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad between November 12 and November 25 to thank them for their service.

“Honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members each year is not just a CPK tradition, it’s something our team members take great pride in,” said Nate Keeler, Chief Operating Officer. “The opportunity to serve these heroes a special meal for more than a decade is meaningful to us and we do it with big heart. Speaking as a veteran myself, I couldn’t be prouder of CPK’s longstanding commitment to this community.”

The Veterans Day offers will be available for dine-in only at all company-owned CPK restaurants. No purchase is necessary, but a valid military ID must be presented to redeem the offer.

For more information on CPK’s Veterans Day menu, visit www.cpk.com and follow @cpk on Instagram, @calpizzakitchen on X or @calpizzakitchen on TikTok.

About California Pizza Kitchen

Founded in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) revolutionized casual dining with its first restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, introducing the world to innovative, California-inspired pizza at scale. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary year, CPK is a beloved global brand, serving creative California cuisine in restaurants spanning 25 U.S. states along with nine countries and U.S. territories. Additionally, the CPK brand has been a premium leader in the U.S. frozen pizza grocery aisle for more than 25 years while more recently expanding to branded salad dressings and noodle sauces. Today, CPK continues to innovate and expand in casual dining, retail products, and non-traditional food service channels, providing more access to its fresh, imaginative twist on familiar foods that consumers continue to crave.

*Offer valid for a Free Pizza, Pasta or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on your next visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad; excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. Valid for dine-in only. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid at mobile kitchen or locations in Guam, airports, stadiums, or international locations. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. One time use only. No cash value. Excludes add-ons, substitutions, and seasonal menu items. Limit one offer per table. Offer valid 11/12/25–11/25/25 only.

