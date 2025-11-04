Homicide Suspect Arrested for March 2024 Double Murder

November 4, 2025 – Wanted homicide suspect Xavier Ellison, 34, was arrested last night by Franklin Police during a traffic stop on I-65 South for an outstanding murder indictment for his alleged involvement in the March 2024 fatal shooting of two teenagers in Hermitage.

Franklin Police stopped the vehicle for having an illegal tint and Ellison, the passenger, gave a fake name prior to the officer positively identifying him as well as confirming his active warrants.

Ellison is now the second suspect in custody for the targeted double homicide of Camron McGlothen, 17, and Reginald Smart, 18, at Hermitage Flats Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard. Laarthur Robinson-Ross, 33, of Clarksville, was arrested this past March in Montgomery County, where he remains in custody today on unrelated charges. He will be returned to Nashville soon to be booked on his double murder indictment.

Ellison was returned to Nashville last night and was booked in on two counts of 1st degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He remains jailed this morning on $200,000 bond.

SOURCE: MNPD

