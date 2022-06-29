Don’t Miss the Star Spangled Celebration at Nolensville High School This Weekend

The Town of Nolensville invites you to the Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The celebration will incorporate food vendors, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.

During the event, the Town of Nolensville will present Gold Medalist, Bethany Stineman a “Key to the Town of Nolensville” for her outstanding performance and sportsmanship in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Back by popular demand, Universal Crush will be joining us from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with their high-energy show, playing nothing but the best dance & party music from the last 30+ years! Our Star Spangled Celebration firework show will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. rain or shine.

There will be a great line-up of food trucks from sweet treats to tasty options for the whole family to enjoy.

A special thank you to our Music Sponsor, United Communications; the Stage Sponsor, Williamson Medical Center & Bone and Joint Institute; and the Event Sponsor, FirstBank.

Check out the link to view the interactive website for the event!