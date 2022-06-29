Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 29, 2022.
Samuel Quinton Edwards, who was wanted for the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell, has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. Read more.
While the rest of the world was facing rising racial tensions during the pandemic and a turning away from Southern Civil War iconography, the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) quietly opened a new $5 million museum in Columbia, Tennessee called the National Confederate Museum. Read more.
The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief. Read more.
A local spot will be closing this week. The Cool Cafe, on Hillsboro Rd in Franklin, announced that owner Tim Ness is retiring and Cool Cafe is closing. Read more.
June 29, 2022 – BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. Read more.