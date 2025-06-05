Arrest Made in Recent Arson Cases Around Middle TN

June 5, 2025 – Detectives from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, along with WCSO Case Agent Sgt. Travis Donnell, have been investigating a series of arsons that occurred in recent weeks. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from any of the fires; however, each property was completely destroyed and considered a total loss.

During the investigation, it was discovered that similar arson incidents had occurred across multiple jurisdictions during the same time period, including Spring Hill, TN; Davidson County, TN; and parts of Kentucky. Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the case, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been assisting the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies involved. Cases of this complexity require significant expertise and strong interagency collaboration.

As a result of the investigation, Charlie Aguayo of Antioch was arrested and is currently being held at the Wilson County Jail. He faces three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespassing, with bond set at $80,000.00. Detectives have also identified juvenile co-conspirators, and the investigation remains ongoing.

