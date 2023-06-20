Arrest Made After Two Injured During Home Invasion Robbery in Lebanon

A man has been arrested in connection to a Lebanon home invasion robbery on June 20, 2023.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1:00 AM, Lebanon Police officers responded to the incident on Vine Court.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two subjects forced their way into a residence armed with at least one handgun and assaulted the residents. The suspects then fled the scene, one on foot and the other in one of the victims’ vehicles.

Responding officers spotted the getaway vehicle and attempted to stop it on Hartsville Pike. The driver attempted to elude the officers and ended up crashing while turning onto East High Street. Officers were able to capture the driver, identified as Andrew Satalino (21) of Nashville.

The other suspect is still at large.

The victims were transported to the hospital where one is being treated for a head wound and the other is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Satalino is charged with Especially Aggravate Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Property over $10,000, and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Victims described the unknown suspect as a younger black male with a smaller build wearing a hooded sweatshirt.