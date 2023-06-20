Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 20, 2023.

1Three Franklin Teens Killed in Car Crash in Nashville

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood June 20, 2023

Blaze pizza

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of June 19, 2023. Read more.

3Construction of Brentwood Mountain Bike Trails to Take About 18 Months

mountain biking
Mountain Biking from Brentwood Bicyclist YouTube.

Bike Walk Brentwood (BWB) and Brentwood Green Space (BGS) have been working with the City of Brentwood for several years to push plans for a mountain bike trail in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park into reality. Read more.

4Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

Over the last month, there have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

5Coming to Hulu in July 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here