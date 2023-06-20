Embrace U Helps Adolescents Struggling With Depression, Anxiety

A recent entry on Embrace U’s Facebook page notes, “Nearly half of United States adolescents struggle with mental health concerns at some point in their life. Yet millions of teens go without professional treatment and struggle with their mental illness alone, negatively impacting their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

Embrace U, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, works with families to develop the best treatment option for children ages ten to 18 who are struggling with mental illness. They offer a safe and supportive space where families can find a pathway to healing and hope for a better future.

Their mission is to help, listen to, support, care for, and empower adolescents who are suffering from mental health issues and their families. They accomplish this through a variety of programs. This includes individual and group therapy, parent counseling, medication management if needed, and overall support and education. Therapists at Embrace U use a combination of cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy interventions. These forms of therapy involve talking and thinking through your behavior patterns and emotions.

Their partial hospitalization program is designed for children experiencing symptoms of mental illness that impact their ability to attend school. It meets five times a week. Children in their intensive outpatient program typically come three times a week, after school hours. Both programs help adolescents develop coping skills, stronger self-esteem and better ways to communicate.

“More than 4% of children between the ages of three and 17 have diagnosed depression, according to the CDC,” says the organization’s Facebook page. “It’s normal for children to experience mood swings as they grow and develop, but depression is more than just a stage. Depression involves a persistent sense of sadness or loss. In severe cases, depression can lead to thoughts of suicide. “

Jessica Lavender, MS, LPC-MHSP, Embrace U Administrator, notes, “The primary diagnoses we treat are depression and anxiety disorders. Kids who come to our partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs are typically experiencing more severe symptoms that result in a noticeable decline in functioning at school and with other activities they have previously enjoyed. With depression, you may see increased isolation, excessive feelings of guilt and worthlessness, self-harm or suicidal ideation. With anxiety, you may see avoidance of people, places and activities, increased irritability, intrusive thoughts or panic attacks. School avoidance and school refusal are quite common for us to see.”

LeTizia Baxter Smith, PMHNP-BC, APRN, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Embrace U says that they are seeing an increase in kids experiencing issues with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

“I definitely believe that the pandemic has amplified these [issues],” said Smith, “but the increased prevalence of social media and cell phone usage in children was contributing a great deal to these symptoms before the pandemic.”

Smith went on to say that social media can create a very unrealistic view of what life should look like, and many children are working overtime to achieve that fairytale. It is also making it harder to protect children from potentially harmful and traumatic events.

“I have had children meet strangers [online] who encouraged them to engage in inappropriate behaviors,” said Smith. “This has certainly caused family disruption and worsened mental health symptoms in some cases.”

Bullying is also a growing issue. Smith feels that bullying has a greater impact on children now because it doesn’t end when the school day ends due to access to the internet and cell phones.

“Children are experiencing an extreme amount of pressure to look a certain way, dress a certain way, and behave a certain way from social media influencers. Their home life is constantly interrupted by texts and notifications either good or bad.”

Unfortunately, many of these issues are causing an increase in teen suicide rates. Suicide is now the number one cause of death for children between the ages of ten and 14, and the second highest cause of death for kids ages 14 to 18 according to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services presentation Lavender recently attended.

“At Embrace U, we do a thorough suicide risk assessment during every intake,” explained Lavender. “Any patient who is at a moderate or high risk for suicide has a safety plan in place, and their parents receive education on how to keep them safe at home. We also screen all patients on each program day for any change in their suicide risk. By having a suicide risk monitoring protocol in place, we strive to keep those struggling with severe depression safe at home as much as possible. If we determine that a patient can’t be safe at home, we can intervene early and ensure they get the right treatment to keep them safe until they can return home.”

The good thing is that society overall is showing greater compassion for those suffering from mental health issues. There has been a push to educate parents, teachers and students on mental health and to normalize seeking treatment.

“I find schools in our area to be very supportive of their students getting the mental health treatment they need,” added Lavender, “just like treatment for any other health condition.”

Lavender went on to say that letting young people know that you are a safe person to talk to if they are struggling, is one way that family and friends can help them heal. So is taking their concerns seriously.

“If you work with youth, the 988 hotline is now available,” said Lavender. “This is a great resource should you need to support someone seeking help, but are not sure of the best way to do so.“

Learn more about Embrace U at https://www.embraceu.com.