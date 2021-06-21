Animal Center Celebrates Foster a Pet Month

Throughout the month of June, Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will join animal care organizations across the country to show appreciation for the people and programs that help find forever homes for displaced animals. In 2020, WCAC facilitated foster care of more than 600 cats and dogs with the help of 116 foster parents.

An animal may be in need of a foster home for several reasons; they may be too young or too old for adoption, have special medical or physical needs, be recovering from treatment or benefit from special attention being given to a behavioral matter. Fostering helps increase the adoptability of a pet regardless of the reason.

All food, medical and other necessary supplies are provided by WCAC. Short and long-term fostering opportunities are available.

Anyone interested in learning more about the fostering program or other volunteer opportunities can call (615) 790-5590 or visit www.adoptwcac.org.