Strong Storms Possible Monday Afternoon & Evening

weather outlook for june 21
Thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon continuing overnight, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

The latest report from NWS says a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind & flooding. Two rounds of rain and storms are expected – the first in the mid-afternoon (mainly after 2pm) to early evening and the second overnight. The main threats will be damaging straight line winds and isolated flooding if storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Lingering rain exits east Tuesday morning, drier and cooler by the afternoon and we will have dry weather through Thursday; however, rain and storm chances return Friday into the weekend.

Live Weather Radar

Daily Forecast: Monday – Wednesday

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm.
High near 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 90%.
New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday night
Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers.
Low around 61.
Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

