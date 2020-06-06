



Andrews Transportation Group announces a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the expansion of their Jaguar Land Rover service and parts departments. The groundbreaking will take place on Thursday, June 18 at 11:15 a.m. at the Jaguar Land Rover dealership via Zoom. President and CEO of Andrews Transportation Group Nelson Andrews will be accompanied by President and CEO of Williamson, Inc. Matt Largen, Mayor of Brentwood Rhea Little, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, Hardaway Construction CEO David Frazier and H. Michael Hindman Architects President Michael Hindman to commemorate the new additions.

The expansion will match the dealership’s 200 percent unit sales increase, accommodating 16 new service bays and a state-of-the-art car wash in the additional 8,362 square feet added to the building. The group is also building a parking deck along Old Hickory Blvd. to supply approximately 100 additional parking spaces for the inventory of vehicles for sale.

“Our team has worked through the development of this highly anticipated expansion for several months,” said Andrews. “We are thrilled to start construction to improve our capability and client experience while meeting or exceeding green space standards for Brentwood and Nashville.”

“We are pleased to be a part of the celebration of Andrews Transportation Group’s expansion,” said Mayor of Brentwood Rhea Little. “As a staple of the Brentwood community for more than 40 years, today marks an important milestone in the dealership’s impressive history.”

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Andrews Transportation Group is inviting Williamson, Inc. members and community members to attend the ceremony via Zoom live feed provided by Williamson, Inc. To attend, please visit Williamson, Inc./Events.

The project’s architectural firm is H. Michael Hindman Architects and the construction company is Hardaway Construction.

Jaguar Land Rover Nashville is located at 3 Cadillac Drive in Brentwood. For more information, please visit landrovernashville.com.

About Andrews Transportation Group

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, paving the way to add Jaguar in 2014. Nelson Andrews became partner in 1993 and now serves as president. Andrews Transportation Group is the largest volume dealer in Tennessee for each of their three brands: Cadillac, Land Rover and Jaguar. The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com.



