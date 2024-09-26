After 21 Years, MAFIAoZA’s Announces Closure of 12South Location

The last remaining location of the popular pizzeria and pub MAFIAoZA’s will close.

Announcing the closure on social media, the pizzeria shared, “All good things must come to an end. MAFIAoZA’s 12th South is closing down. Opening in June of 2003, we served (and transformed) the 12th South neighborhood for more than two decades. For all your patronage and support over the years, thank you Nashville, from the bottom of our hearts.”

It continued, “It’s hard to say goodbye, especially after 21 years. For a restaurant that feels like a lifetime. Like multiple lifetimes actually. How many generations of employees & regulars have passed through? How many friendships, relationships & families have spawned from just one restaurant? Too many to count.” NewsChannel 5 reported the restaurant chose to close after their rent had been raised by 50 percent

The expected last day of business is October Sunday, October 6th. In 2017, MAFIAoZA’s expanded to open a second location in Franklin, which closed in 2023.

Another long-standing 12South restaurant, Josephine, closed at the end of last year.

