Wild & Well A Wellness Emporium held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 12, 2024, at 7105 Bakers Bridge Avenue in Brentwood Tennessee.

A full service supplement store/clinic that sells the highest quality supplements and health products. A functional medicine clinic that focuses on gut health.

