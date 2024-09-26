BNA and Icelandair Announce New Nonstop Service

Nashville International Airport and Icelandair have exciting news! Starting May 16, 2025, they’ll be offering a new seasonal, nonstop flight connecting Nashville to Reykjavík, Iceland.

This new service makes it easy for travelers to explore Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture while also connecting Nashville to Icelandair’s network in Europe, including cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, and Paris.

“This new route enhances our international options and opens up a new gateway to Europe for both business and leisure travelers. Whether you’re looking to see Iceland’s ancient glaciers, dive into Reykjavík’s culture, or start a European journey, this flight is the perfect launching pad,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, expressed.

The new flight will run approximately 7 hours and be available four times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The route will be serviced by a B737-800 MAX, featuring 16 Saga Premium seats and 144 in Economy.

This announcement aligns with the one-year anniversary of BNA’s new International Arrivals Facility (IAF), that highlights the airport’s dedication to expanding its global connections.

President and CEO of Icelandair, Bogi Nils Bogason, shared his excitement about adding their first service in Tennessee.

“This new route links Music City with Europe and will greatly benefit travelers from the American Southeast. We’re committed to providing the best options to Iceland and further. Plus, those connecting through Nashville will find even more choices across the U.S. We also encourage passengers to take an Icelandair Stopover to explore our beautiful home. We can’t wait to welcome Nashville aboard,” Bogason said.

Iceland is known for its stunning, otherworldly landscapes, featuring waterfalls, geysers, glaciers, hot springs, and volcanoes. In winter, you can chase the northern lights and enjoy the vibrant nightlife, while summer offers endless exploration under the midnight sun. Reykjavík itself is a lively city with a fantastic culinary scene, unique museums, international shopping, and bustling streets.

For more details about Icelandair and to plan your trip to Iceland and beyond, check out www.icelandair.com.

