While many restaurants are open in Williamson County at 50% capacity, if you would rather stay home to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, there are several restaurants offering margaritas to go.
1Mojo’s Tacos
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
615-435-3476
In addition to tacos, Mojo’s is offering the Mom and Dad sanity pack. It’s the house margarita available in two sizes, 16 oz and 32 oz. Place your order to be picked up curbside at 615-435-3476.
Find the menu here.
2Bodega on Main
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-392-8300
Bodega on Main is offering takeout and delivery within a six-mile radius of the restaurant, including margaritas. Their menu items change, check social media for the latest offerings.
Find the latest menu here.
3Tito’s/Pueblo Real
1340 West Main Street, Franklin
615-794-3232
4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500
3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nashville
615-819-0178
4886 Port Royal, Spring Hill
931-486-9994
Tito’s has margaritas to to go. Their offerings are available for takeout, delivery, or curbside. The menu is available from 11 a until 9 p.
Order from one of their four locations here.
4Uncle Julio’s
209 Franklin Road, Brentwood
5Garcia’s
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
615-599-5555
You can now order a cocktail with your food order. They are open Tuesday – Sunday 11 a – 9 p. Place your order by calling 615-599-5555 for pickup or delivery.
6Acapulco Mexican Grill
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill
615-241-1166
The restaurant is open for takeout orders including margaritas. Call 241-1166 to place your order.