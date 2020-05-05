cinco de mayo margarita

While many restaurants are open in Williamson County at 50% capacity, if you would rather stay home to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, there are several restaurants offering margaritas to go.

photo from Mojo’s Tacos

1Mojo’s Tacos

230 Franklin Road, Franklin
615-435-3476

In addition to tacos, Mojo’s is offering the Mom and Dad sanity pack. It’s the house margarita available in two sizes, 16 oz and 32 oz.  Place your order to be picked up curbside at 615-435-3476.

Find the menu here. 

photo from Bodega on Main Facebook

2Bodega on Main

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-392-8300

Bodega on Main is offering takeout and delivery within a six-mile radius of the restaurant, including margaritas. Their menu items change, check social media for the latest offerings.

Find the latest menu here. 

3Tito’s/Pueblo Real

 

1340 West Main Street, Franklin
615-794-3232

4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500

3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nashville
615-819-0178

4886 Port Royal, Spring Hill
931-486-9994

Tito’s has margaritas to to go. Their offerings are available for takeout, delivery, or curbside. The menu is available from 11 a until 9 p.

Order from one of their four locations here. 

photo from Uncle Julio’s Facebook

4Uncle Julio’s

209 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Add margaritas to your order of Uncle Julio’s signature mesquite-grilled fajitas Fajitas for one, two, or party packs perfect for families are being offered.

This special curbside to-go service is available daily at Uncle Julio’s locations from 12 p to 8 p. You can also add margaritas to your order.
Find the menu and place your order online at unclejulios.com, or drive up to order.

5Garcia’s

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
615-599-5555

You can now order a cocktail with your food order. They are open Tuesday – Sunday 11 a – 9 p. Place your order by calling 615-599-5555 for pickup or delivery.

6Acapulco Mexican Grill

2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill
615-241-1166

The restaurant is open for takeout orders including margaritas. Call 241-1166 to place your order.

7Cinco de Mayo

4944 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood
615-309-9196

Offering margaritas and bottled beer to go.

