incident alert williamson co emergency management

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is currently monitoring storm impacts throughout the Williamson County area.

If you are in an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Our list of impacted roads will be updated periodically throughout the day. If a road or facility has been reopened, it will be taken off the list.

Impacted Roads as of 10:20pm Monday, May 4

Click here to stay updated on impacted roads.

  • Mcfarlin Rd –  Wires Down
  • Bethesda Duplex Rd / Lewisburg Pike  – Wires Down
  • Sandcastle Rd –  Wires Down
  • Main St / Kedron Rd –  Wires Down
  • Pantall Rd / Thompsons Station Rd E –  Roadway Hazard
  • Beechcroft Rd Roadway Hazard
  • Fairview Blvd E / Hwy 96 N –  Roadway Hazard
  • Old Hillsboro Rd / Wilkins Branch Rd –  Roadway Hazard
  • Adams St –  Roadway Hazard
  • Kedron Rd –  Roadway Hazard
  • Stable Rd –  Wire Down
  • N Royal Oaks Blvd –  Roadway Hazard
  • Kinnard Dr –  Wires Down
  • N Royal Oaks Blvd / Liberty Pike –  Roadway Hazard
  • Del Rio Pike –  Roadway Hazard
  • Holly Hill Dr –  Wires Down
