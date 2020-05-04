The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is currently monitoring storm impacts throughout the Williamson County area.
If you are in an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.
Our list of impacted roads will be updated periodically throughout the day. If a road or facility has been reopened, it will be taken off the list.
Impacted Roads as of 10:20pm Monday, May 4
Click here to stay updated on impacted roads.
- Mcfarlin Rd – Wires Down
- Bethesda Duplex Rd / Lewisburg Pike – Wires Down
- Sandcastle Rd – Wires Down
- Main St / Kedron Rd – Wires Down
- Pantall Rd / Thompsons Station Rd E – Roadway Hazard
- Beechcroft Rd Roadway Hazard
- Fairview Blvd E / Hwy 96 N – Roadway Hazard
- Old Hillsboro Rd / Wilkins Branch Rd – Roadway Hazard
- Adams St – Roadway Hazard
- Kedron Rd – Roadway Hazard
- Stable Rd – Wire Down
- N Royal Oaks Blvd – Roadway Hazard
- Kinnard Dr – Wires Down
- N Royal Oaks Blvd / Liberty Pike – Roadway Hazard
- Del Rio Pike – Roadway Hazard
- Holly Hill Dr – Wires Down
