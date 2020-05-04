The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is currently monitoring storm impacts throughout the Williamson County area.

If you are in an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Our list of impacted roads will be updated periodically throughout the day. If a road or facility has been reopened, it will be taken off the list.

Impacted Roads as of 10:20pm Monday, May 4

Click here to stay updated on impacted roads.

Mcfarlin Rd – Wires Down

Bethesda Duplex Rd / Lewisburg Pike – Wires Down

Sandcastle Rd – Wires Down

Main St / Kedron Rd – Wires Down

Pantall Rd / Thompsons Station Rd E – Roadway Hazard

Beechcroft Rd Roadway Hazard

Fairview Blvd E / Hwy 96 N – Roadway Hazard

Old Hillsboro Rd / Wilkins Branch Rd – Roadway Hazard

Adams St – Roadway Hazard

Kedron Rd – Roadway Hazard

Stable Rd – Wire Down

N Royal Oaks Blvd – Roadway Hazard

Kinnard Dr – Wires Down

N Royal Oaks Blvd / Liberty Pike – Roadway Hazard

Del Rio Pike – Roadway Hazard

Holly Hill Dr – Wires Down